Dozens of events planned for ‘314 Day’ in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Today is 314 Day, March 14th.
On this day we celebrate St. Louis, and everything in the 314 area code. Fox 2’s Ala Errebhi was live at our Ballpark Village Bureau to tell about the events planned for this local holiday.
314 Day was created in 2006 by Terrell “Young Dip” Evans, and “Tatum Polk.”
They’ve partnered with the STL Made movement this year. They have dozens of events planned for today.
“314 Day” specials and events
- Schnucks To Celebrate 314 Day with St. Louis-themed Cookie Cakes and Special Pricing on Gooey Butter Cake Slices
- Dogtown St. Patrick’s Day House Decortaing Contest
- Butler’s Pantry Free Delivery + Gooey Butter Cake
- U City Businesses Rally to Support Ukraine
- 3.14 Mile Self-guided Greenway Walks & Rides
- Rootberry 314 Day Specials
- Sweet EM’s celebrates 314!
- Lion’s Choice — Large Concrete
- 314 Day Emily Stahl Design Co. Sticker Sale – Stickers are $3.14
- Mission Taco Joint Toasted Ravioli Taco
- 1220 Spirits – $3.14 Moscow Mules
- $3.14 Off Any Plant at Garden District STL