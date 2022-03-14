Dozens of events planned for ‘314 Day’ in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Today is 314 Day, March 14th.

On this day we celebrate St. Louis, and everything in the 314 area code. Fox 2’s Ala Errebhi was live at our Ballpark Village Bureau to tell about the events planned for this local holiday.

314 Day was created in 2006 by Terrell “Young Dip” Evans, and “Tatum Polk.”

They’ve partnered with the STL Made movement this year. They have dozens of events planned for today.

