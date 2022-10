ST. LOUIS – Honors Thursday for law enforcement officers around the area.

The 32nd annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Luncheon is Thursday, October 13 at noon, at the Moolah Shrine Center in Maryland Heights. Two fallen officers will be remembered.

St. Louis County Police Detective Antonio Valentine died in a traffic crash in December. Pontoon Beach Police Officer, Tyler Timmins, was shot and killed last October.

FOX 2’s Jasmine Huda will again be emceeing at the event.