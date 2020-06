ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who went missing last month.

According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, 33-year-old Andrew Sims was last seen May 3.

Family members told police Sims left his home in the 4100 block of Farlin Avenue to go to a neighborhood store.

Anyone with information on Sims’ whereabouts is asked contact their local police department.