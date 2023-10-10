ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Chapter of Asis International, an organization for security professionals, is hosting its 33rd annual law enforcement and private security appreciation luncheon on Tuesday.

It’s to recognize the service and sacrifice of law enforcement. The event is open to the community at the Hilton St. Louis Frontenac, starting at noon.

The organization will honor the school security officers working at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School on the day of a school shooting last October.