34 firearms stolen from south St. Louis County gun store

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Nearly three dozen guns have been stolen from a local gun store, the St. Louis County Police Department said Monday.
According to Sgt. Benjamin Granda, the robbery took place around 1:10 a.m. on Sunday, May 31. Officers from the Affton Precinct responded to an alarm at Southside Pawn and Jewelry in the 8100 block of Gravois Road.
Officers arrived at the store and found a window on the west side of the building had been shattered and pieces of concrete on the ground beneath the window, Granda said.
The business owners conducted an inventory and determined 32 handguns and two rifles were missing.
Granda said investigators learned as many as 10 suspects participated and at least six vehicles were involved in the burglary.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) is assisting the county’s burglary unit with the investigation.
Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. If you’d like to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.