34 firearms stolen from south St. Louis County gun store

FERGUSON, MO - Protesters back in Ferguson say they are disappointed with the negative turn the protest took Saturday after a daylong peaceful march. One of the buildings vandalized was a black-owned restaurant that is a staple in the community.

Saturday night's protest turned chaotic.

“I'm upset…I'm upset,” said Marilyn Williams a protester.

Several demonstrators busted out windows at the police station Saturday night leading to a volatile and violent encounter.

“We don't have to do this…we don't have to do this. We can peacefully protest, and we can peacefully stand together,” said Williams.

Sunday, a crowd gathered again at the now boarded police station. Some say the damage done to Cathy's Kitchen is especially unacceptable.

“It's unfortunate that some people may be here not to bring peace,” said Jason Bryant, a former Ferguson resident.

Deeply rooted in Ferguson, black-owned, and feeding families during the pandemic, people passed by Cathy’s Kitchen with faces of frustration seeing the boarded building.

“That's what I stand for…peace and unity,” Williams said. “That's not cool…that's not cool.”

Cathy's Kitchen was protected during unrest after the death of Michael Brown.

“There were people actually protecting it with their bodies. They wouldn't allow anybody to vandalize it and that's why I'm surprised that this happened at this time,” said Jesse Porter.

“Many of them suffered,” said Bryant, speaking of businesses. “We don't want them to have to suffer again, so we want to make sure that it’s peaceful and make sure that those who seek to come here and bust out windows there's somebody will stop them and stand up.

The owner of the restaurant took to social media saying in part:

"I never thought in a million years lightning could strike twice in the same place. The feeling isn't different the second time, it's just as devastating as the first time. However, we must continue to stand together against oppression, racism & unethical brutality against our people."

Some post on social media suggests her restaurant is off-limits. Many say they don't feel anyone from Ferguson would’ve touched it.