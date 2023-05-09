ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo.- There’s new information into an investigation over Missouri students being physically restrained or forcibly removed and isolated.

FOX 2 received a report from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education that they originally said they didn’t have.

That report lists more than 350 public school districts and charter schools that didn’t report any type of physical restraint or forced isolation. However, a spokesman for St. Louis Public Schools said it’s in the process of reporting 11 such cases.

They shared that those reports have been slowed by complications with the portal they have in place to receive information. District leaders explained that they submitted numbers months ago.

The Special School District of St. Louis County revealed that they found a reporting gap with nine of its 22 partner districts.