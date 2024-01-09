ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Tuesday’s winter weather system packed a punch as strong winds hit the area, affecting travel and making things uncomfortable for locals.

Wind speeds topped out at more than 35 miles per hour on Tuesday. Videos show light poles shaking and gusts pushing the snow sideways.

The strong, stinging winds even affected things over at St. Louis Lambert International Airport. Crews were preparing to de-ice planes before heading to the runway.

However, the rainy and icy weather didn’t stop everyone from going outside. Some used the cold as an excuse to take part in winter activities. Michael Stephens and Leah Freeman drove from St. Charles to skate at Steinberg Skating Rink.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“It’s not terrible, but it’s definitely chilly,” Freeman said. The pair said the windy weather did slow them down a bit on the ice.

“We went out for five minutes and had to get some hot chocolate,” Stephens said. “Now, we’re going to head out again.”

Another couple on the ice, Marshall Moore and Abby Hellmann, said they found out about the weather after already purchasing tickets. The two decided to stick with their plans despite the winter weather.

“Tonight was date night, so I said, ‘Let’s go ice skating,’ without even thinking that there was going to be a storm,” Hellmann said.

Moore said he wasn’t going to be the one to back out.

“I would much rather it not be sleeting in my face the whole time, but (Abby) wanted to come ice skating,” Moore said. “So, it’s fine. We’re having fun.”

According to FOX 2 meteorologists, wind gusts topped out at 36 mph in St. Louis. The wind is expected to die down overnight into Wednesday as the winter weather system moves north.