ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis man died Wednesday evening in a single-vehicle crash along West Florissant Avenue in north county.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 9:30 p.m.

Ryan Boykins was driving south on West Florissant, just south of Solway Ave., in a 2006 Dodge Charger when he lost control of the vehicle, went off the road, and struck a concrete railroad pillar.

Christian Hospital EMS declared Boykins dead just before 10p.m. He was 36.

Boykins was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, the highway patrol said.