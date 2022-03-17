ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 37-year-old on Wednesday for allegedly having inappropriate sexual contact with two children under 12 years of age.

Leon Bell

According to the probable casue statement, two 11-year-old girls reported they’d been touched by and made to touch the defendant, identified as Leon Bell.

Prosecutors claim to have a recorded phone call in which Bell admits his actions to the mother of one of the girls. Bell is also said to have confessed to molesting one of the girls. Prosecutors also have a Facebook message from Bell stating, ”I molested a child it’s the worst thing I have done in my whole life.”

Bell was charged with four counts of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy (child under 12), four counts of second-degree child molestation (child under 12), and statutory rape or attempted statutory rape (child under 12). He’s being held at St. Louis County Jail on a $500,000, cash-only bond.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims. Any one with information on the case are asked to contact detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department at 314-615-8664.