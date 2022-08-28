ST. PETERS – Runners get to enjoy amazing country roads and the park trails at the 370 Lakeside Park triathlon.

They offer a variety of race options from the super sprint or sprint for newbies, up to the half distance.

Here’s the schedule for Sunday.

4:30 a.m. – Transition Opens – check-in gear.



6:30 am. – Transition Closes – you will NOT be allowed back in.



6:20 a.m. – Swim warm-up



6:30 a.m. – Athletes line up to start



6:45 a.m. – Para-athletes start



7 a.m. – Wave starts to begin



Super Sprint Triathlon

300-meter swim/10-mile bike/2-mile run



Sprint Triathlon

750M swim | 20k bike | 5k run

Sprint Aquabike (no run)

750M swim | 20k bike

Sprint Duathlon (NEW!)

3k Run | 20k Bike | 5k Run



Sprint Relay

Sprint Paratriathlon



Olympic Distance Triathlon

Swim 1.5k | Bike 40k | Run 10k



Olympic Duathlon (NEW!)

5k Run | 40k Bike | 10k Run



Olympic Relay



Half Distance Triathlon

1.2-mile swim | 56-mile bike | 13.1-mile run



Half Distance Aquabike

1.2-mile swim | 56-mile bike



Half Distance Duathlon

5k Run | 56-mile bike | 13.1-mile run