ST. PETERS – Runners get to enjoy amazing country roads and the park trails at the 370 Lakeside Park triathlon.
They offer a variety of race options from the super sprint or sprint for newbies, up to the half distance.
Here’s the schedule for Sunday.
4:30 a.m. – Transition Opens – check-in gear.
6:30 am. – Transition Closes – you will NOT be allowed back in.
6:20 a.m. – Swim warm-up
6:30 a.m. – Athletes line up to start
6:45 a.m. – Para-athletes start
7 a.m. – Wave starts to begin
Super Sprint Triathlon
300-meter swim/10-mile bike/2-mile run
Sprint Triathlon
750M swim | 20k bike | 5k run
Sprint Aquabike (no run)
750M swim | 20k bike
Sprint Duathlon (NEW!)
3k Run | 20k Bike | 5k Run
Sprint Relay
Sprint Paratriathlon
Olympic Distance Triathlon
Swim 1.5k | Bike 40k | Run 10k
Olympic Duathlon (NEW!)
5k Run | 40k Bike | 10k Run
Olympic Relay
Half Distance Triathlon
1.2-mile swim | 56-mile bike | 13.1-mile run
Half Distance Aquabike
1.2-mile swim | 56-mile bike
Half Distance Duathlon
5k Run | 56-mile bike | 13.1-mile run