39-year-old dies in I-270 collision with tractor-trailer

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 39-year-old St. Louis man died Saturday morning after colliding with a tractor-trailer on Interstate 270.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred just before 7 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-270 at mile marker 32.2.

Troopers said Artis Cross was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Impala in Lane 1 on the interstate and changed lanes to Lane 3.

The Impala crashed into the rear of a Kenworth T6800 that been stopped in Lane 3 due to traffic.

Cross was rushed to Barnes Jewish Hospital where he was pronounced dead.