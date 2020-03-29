39-year-old gunned down in Mark Twain neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that took place in north city early Sunday morning.

According to a police spokesperson, the shooting occurred around 4:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of Thekla Avenue, located in the Mark Twain neighborhood.

Police found the victim, 39-year-old Demetrius Molton, lying at the curb with a gunshot wound to his chest. EMS arrived at the scene and pronounced Molton dead.

Anyone with information on this killing is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.