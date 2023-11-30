ST. LOUIS – The Bi-State Development Board of Commissioners has approved a $390 million contract with goals to improve the St. Louis MetroLink experience and replace aging cars.

Bi-State officials announced a $390.4 million contract with Siemens Mobility Inc. on Wednesday. The contract will allow Bi-State to purchase up to 55 new light-rail cars over the next several years.

The MetroLink service opened nearly three decades ago, still using its original train cars around the City of St. Louis, St. Louis County and St. Clair County.

A news release from Metro Transit highlights the need for new cars, noting that the current MetroLink system consists of 75 vehicles with most used for at least 1 million miles and “well beyond the typical expected 25-year service life.”

“We are entrusted with the great responsibility of connecting people to opportunity,” said Taulby Roach, President and CEO of Bi-State Development, which operates Metro Transit for the St. Louis region. “These new vehicles are significant to ensuring the MetroLink system operates efficiently and continues to provide quality service to our customers across the region.”

The new vehicles will be funded, in part, by nearly $200 million that the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded in federal grant funding earlier this year.

Through the new contract, Siemens is expected to support new light-rail cars, while also providing project management, testing, spare parts, and other equipment services.