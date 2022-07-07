BERKELEY, Mo. – A lucky lottery player ended up with a $391,000 jackpot prize at a Berkeley gas station.

An Alta Convenience Store location in the 8600 block of Airport Road sold the winning ticket for the Missouri Lottery Show Me Cash game. The ticket matched all five winning numbers (1, 7, 13, 32 and 33) from the June 16 drawing.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily in Missouri with jackpots starting at $50,000 and growing until a prize is won.

In the last fiscal year, players who purchased tickets in St. Louis County won more than $205.8 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes.