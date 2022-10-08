ST. LOUIS – It’s a day to be with survivors and their families and to celebrate freedom.

Saturday, October 8 is the Journey Against Domestic and Sexual Abuse’s (JADSA) annual community-wide event to raise awareness and resources, and to educate about the effects of domestic and sexual abuse and neglect.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, almost 20 people per minute on average are physically abused by an intimate partner. During one year, that equates to more than 10 million women and men.

On a typical day, there are more than 20,000 phone calls placed to domestic violence hotlines nationwide, and 19% of domestic violence involves a weapon. JADSA is a community-based nonprofit that provides anti-violence education, workshops, and services to women, girls, and their families. It supports women and girls who have survived, are experiencing, or have witnessed intimate partner or family violence.



The 3K Walk/Run starts Saturday morning at 10:00 a.m., with festivities beginning at 8:00 a.m. It will have vendors on-site, food, bounce houses, live music, and more. It’s $20 for youth and $40 to $45 for adults.

The proceeds with help women and their children with emergency resources that will help them in relocating and transitioning out of abusive environments.