ST. LOUIS – If you love Halloween and dogs, here’s an event you might want to check out this weekend.

The third annual Paw Parade is happening in St. Charles in Frenchtown starting at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 8. Expect to see the cutest dogs with their owners, all dressed up for Halloween. There will be some pretty cool prizes for both the costume contest and the Paw Parade Raffle. Free photo-booths with your pet will be available, along with many pet-themed vendors.

Street parking is available along Main Street and Riverside Drive. Expect to see closures along Second Street.