ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Another catholic grade school is closing its doors this fall. It’s part of the major reorganization of the archdiocese of St. Louis announced last month.

St. Rose Philippine Duchesne is one of three catholic schools in the Florissant area that make up All Saints Academy. Each campus has kindergarten through 8th grade, with a total of 527 students.

The 131 students enrolled for the fall at St. Rose will now have to transfer to one of the two remaining campuses like Sacred Heart Academy. Teachers at St. Rose will be offered comparable positions at the other two combined schools as well.

35 parishes are set to close August 1, under the ‘All Things New’ plan.