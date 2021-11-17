4.0 magnitude earthquake hits SE Missouri Wednesday night

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – There was a 4.0 magnitude earthquake Wednesday night just outside of Poplar Bluff, according to the United States Geological Survey website.

The earthquake happened just before 9 p.m.

Information about the magnitude 4.0 earthquake in southeast Missouri, occurred just prior to 9 PM CST. https://t.co/qBFUxA9OE6 — NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) November 18, 2021

There were reports of people who felt the earthquake in Missouri and in neighboring states.

#NEW: People in northeast Arkansas report feeling earthquake. @USGS reports a 3.7 magnitude earthquake near Poplar Bluff, MO around 8:53pm. #ARNews — Mitchell McCoy (@MitchellMcCoy) November 18, 2021

Getting reports from Memphians who just felt a Williamsville, MO earthquake. It was a 3.7 magnitude just north of Poplar Bluff. — Joey Sulipeck FOX13 (@joeysulipeck) November 18, 2021