4.0 magnitude earthquake hits SE Missouri Wednesday night

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – There was a 4.0 magnitude earthquake Wednesday night just outside of Poplar Bluff, according to the United States Geological Survey website.

The earthquake happened just before 9 p.m.

There were reports of people who felt the earthquake in Missouri and in neighboring states.

