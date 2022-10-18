ST. LOUIS – Three men appeared in federal court on Tuesday on charges of mail theft, while a fourth man was recently indicted.

Prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri said on Sept. 1, Tahj K. Boyd, 19, and James R. Townsend, 18, stole mail from United States Postal Service (USPS) collection boxes at the location at 1100 Town and Country Commons Drive in Town and Country.

Dwaundre K. Valley, 19, approached three mail carriers on the following days and locations, and offered them money in exchange for keys to certain collection boxes: March 4 in St. Ann, April 15 in Florissant, and April 20 in Maryland Heights.

Prosecutors said Dennis Cooperwood Jr., 19, was indicted Oct. 12 for allegedly stealing 179 business and personal checks from a collection box on April 12.

Boyd, Townsend, and Cooperwood could each face up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for charges of mail theft and possession of stolen mail matter. Valley was indicted on three felony counts of bribery of a public official, for which he could face up to 15 years in prison for each charge and a $250,000 fine.