4 children under 15 years old shot in St. Louis City Thursday night

ST. LOUIS – Four children were shot Thursday night into Friday morning in three separate incidents.

A dispute between two groups of juveniles along Ohio Avenue in south St. Louis ended in gunfire. A 7-year-old boy was shot in the side, and a 15-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet at about 4:15 p.m. Thursday. Police said the victims’ injuries are not life-threatening. It is unknown what the argument was about. No suspects are in custody at this time.

Then at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday, a 13-year-old boy was shot in the hip along Itaska Street near South Compton Avenue in south St. Louis. He is in the hospital recovering. It is unknown what led to the shooting.

Just after midnight Friday morning, a 14-year-old was shot along North 22nd Street at Howard Street in north St. Louis. The boy was conscious and breathing when taken to the hospital.

