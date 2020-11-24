4 Hands Brewery continues to adapt its business amid the pandemic

ST. LOUIS – You’ve got to hand it to 4 Hands Brewery; adapting in the COVID era. Early in the pandemic, the makers of pale ales began producing hand sanitizer.

“In March, when we shut down from the pandemic, we pivoted and started making hand sanitizer,” said Chris Trunk, director of hospitality for 4 Hands Brewery. “We turned the second floor into our hand sanitizer facility where we made and packaged it.”

They gave away some of the sanitizer to city hall and have been selling it in their store near downtown. Now, an experiment with this camper is creating a demand through December.

“Inside we’re trying to limit the number of people we have,” Trunk said. “We want our customers and employees to be safe. Out here it gives us a little more freedom to experience we have right now is for eight people. Eight people can come to the brewery and hang out but out here we give you a smores kit and a case of beer and it’s a fun time.”

A spark of an idea that’s created a COVID-friendly outdoor getaway.

“If it gets too cold outside and the fire is not keeping you warm, you can duck inside and we have some couch cushions and a couple chairs and tables over there for you to sit at,” Trunk said. “We’ve fired up the refrigerator even though we have the cooler out there. There are some lights in here as well.”

And while you sit by your firepit you can get your cold beer from the Falcon van.

“Thought it sounded like a good idea and put it on the store for people to purchase and it sold half of them in the first day,” Trunk said. “We only have half available now on Sundays. Which we decided to, since we had such a great reaction to it, offer some more for people. We’re going to put two more experiences out here using our other cars that we have that are labeled with four hands to create more experiences for people.”