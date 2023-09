ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Four Hands Brewing Company is opening a new location in Chesterfield.

4 Hands at The District will serve 25 draft offerings and include a family-friendly arcade, private event space, and outdoor patio. They’ll also serve food from Hi-Pointe Drive-In.

The new location will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11:00 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.