CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – A popular St. Louis brewery is planning to expand its footprint in Chesterfield later this year.

4 Hands Brewing Company is preparing to open a second St. Louis-area location at The District this summer.

Plans include a 10,000-square foot tasting room that will feature 25 draft offerings, including year-round and seasonal beers and hard seltzers, 1220 Spirits cocktails and Withered Oak blended whiskey. Organizers hope to create a similar atmosphere to their current location in the La Salle Park neighborhood.

The new location will also include a private event space, an oversized patio, an outdoor event area, a family-friendly arcade setup and a kitchen featuring menu items from culinary partner Hi-Pointe Drive-In.

4 Hands will anchor the centerpiece of The District, commonly known as The Hub. The Staenberg Group is contributing to the $4 million site, which could grow into a multi-purpose venue.

“I’m excited to expand westward not only because The Staenberg Group is creating a one-of-a- kind, family friendly experience in Chesterfield, but also because I grew up in the area and it feels good to open a location back in my childhood neighborhood. While we remain hyper passionate and committed to the City of St. Louis, this opportunity fits perfectly with our growth strategy,” said 4 Hands Founder Kevin Lemp.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“4 Hands is a staple in the St. Louis community and we are thrilled for their expansion to The District,” said Michael Staenberg, President of The Staenberg Group. “A key component to what we are hoping to create at The District, specifically as it relates to The Hub, is to pull our St. Louis favorites all together in one place.”

Construction is expected to be completed by spring and the new 4 Hands location is expected to open this summer, according to the Staenberg Group.