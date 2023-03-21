ST. LOUIS – Next week, 4 Hands Brewing Company will open a pop-up location in downtown St. Louis for the duration of Cardinals season.

Chris Trunk, the company’s director of hospitality, said the brewery will bring its shipping container bar to Keiner Plaza on March 31, the day after the Cardinals’ home opener.

From there, the pop-up bar will be open Thursday through Sunday, from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m., serving beer from two draft towers, as well as several canned beverages and seltzers.

Trunk said 4 Hands will have food truck partners nearby during lunch hours.