ST. LOUIS – Four juveniles are in police custody for a burglary early Friday morning at Froebel Literacy Academy Elementary School.

They’re accused of breaking into the building on Nebraska Avenue in south St. Louis just before 3:00 a.m.

So far, it’s unclear what was taken.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.