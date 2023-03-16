ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Four men are in police custody in connection with a homicide in Florissant last fall.

Demetrion Simmons was shot and killed on Oct. 29, 2022, in the parking lot outside Calvary Bible Church on Graham Road. Simmons was 19.

That same day, arrest warrants were issued for Brandon Jackson, Andre Pollard, Kaylen Russell, and Antynious Williams for the shooting.

According to Officer Steve Michael, a spokesman for the Florissant Police Department, investigators recently arrested all four men. Jackson, Pollard, and Russell are 19 years old; Williams is 18.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged the men with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. They’re each being held on a $750,000 bond.