ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis County grand jury indicted four men in connection with a large catalytic converter theft at a Maryland Heights bakery in 2021.

Twenty-two-year-old Da’Monie Moore, 20-year-old Allen Tikvesa, 19-year-old James Beckring, and 18-year-old Dyland Beckett were each charged with a felony count of stealing $25,000 or more.

According to court documents, employees at Bimbo Bakeries on Delord Avenue walked outside the facility on the morning of Sept. 22, 2021, and discovered the catalytic converters had been removed from 17 vehicles parked on the lot. Twelve of those vehicles belonged to the bakery.

Maryland Heights police determined the thefts happened overnight. The stolen catalytic converters were valued at approximately $39,612.

Just before employees made their discovery, a Maryland Heights police officer pulled over a 1999 Honda Odyssey for a traffic violation. The officer found two catalytic converters and two battery-power saws, including new and used blades, inside the vehicle. Those converters were identified as ones stolen from the Bimbo Bakeries lot.

The three men in the car—Brockett, Beckring, and Moore—were taken into custody.

According to a probable cause statement from the Maryland Heights Police Department, Brockett admitted to driving Beckring and Moore to the Bimbo parking lot and that he helped them unload the stolen catalytic converters at an apartment. Moore confessed to being present at the theft and helping to unload them. Beckring said he worked with the others to steal the converters.

Police went to the apartment in question and located 39 stolen catalytic converters, along with more saws, blades, and battery chargers. The apartment was leased to Tikvesa, who also owned the Honda Odyssey the suspects had been driving. He was taken into custody.

Prosecutors allege Tikvesa denied participating in the thefts but told investigators he directed the others to target the bakery. They say he confessed to being in the area in another vehicle and to driving around the area to “ensure they were OK.” He denied acting as a lookout.

If convicted, all four men face between three and 10 years in prison and a possible fine of up to $10,000.