4-mile-long MSD tunnel under Clayton, Shrewsbury complete

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS– A major part of the Deer Creek storm drainage system project has wrapped up and the Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) expects work to still wrap up in mid-2022.

Construction of the tunnel’s concrete lining finished in August 2021. The tunnel is four miles long and runs about 1.5 miles at 150-250 feet underground from Shrewsbury to Clayton. 

Penetron, a specialty construction concrete company, used antimicrobial concrete admixture was specified for the Deer Creek Tunnel project. It will protect the tunnel’s concrete lining from microbially-induced corrosion.

The Deer Creek Tunnel is a key part of MSD’s “Project Clear” initiative to eliminate sewer overflows during heavy storms. It’s an $82.8M project.

The tunnel is designed to hold 12.5 million gallons of wastewater produced when there’s a significant rain event that overwhelms the sewer system.

MSD says it is still working on the pump station Construction of the tunnel is expected to be completed in late 2022.

A construction worker was killed during an accident at the tunnel in Shrewsbury in September of 2019. The worker, 35-year-old Shawn Pritchet, was hit by a crane.

In July of 2021, several workers became trapped in the tunnel and had to be rescued.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News