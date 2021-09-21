4-mile-long MSD tunnel under Clayton, Shrewsbury complete

ST. LOUIS– A major part of the Deer Creek storm drainage system project has wrapped up and the Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) expects work to still wrap up in mid-2022.

Construction of the tunnel’s concrete lining finished in August 2021. The tunnel is four miles long and runs about 1.5 miles at 150-250 feet underground from Shrewsbury to Clayton.

Penetron, a specialty construction concrete company, used antimicrobial concrete admixture was specified for the Deer Creek Tunnel project. It will protect the tunnel’s concrete lining from microbially-induced corrosion.

The Deer Creek Tunnel is a key part of MSD’s “Project Clear” initiative to eliminate sewer overflows during heavy storms. It’s an $82.8M project.

The tunnel is designed to hold 12.5 million gallons of wastewater produced when there’s a significant rain event that overwhelms the sewer system.

MSD says it is still working on the pump station Construction of the tunnel is expected to be completed in late 2022.

A construction worker was killed during an accident at the tunnel in Shrewsbury in September of 2019. The worker, 35-year-old Shawn Pritchet, was hit by a crane.

In July of 2021, several workers became trapped in the tunnel and had to be rescued.