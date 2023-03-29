ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Multiple St. Louis area police officers were hospitalized early Wednesday morning after they were involved in a multi-vehicle crash on I-70 in Maryland Heights.

The incident happened off I-70 eastbound just west of 270. After being closed for about three hours, I-70 east has been completely reopened.

A spokesperson from the Missouri Highway Patrol shared that just before 1:45 a.m., Lake St. Louis Police units were at the location after a previous chase. We’re told, suddenly, Lake St. Louis Police reported that numerous officers had been struck by a vehicle while they were finishing up their work from the earlier chase.

A highway patrol spokesperson said that four officers were struck by one vehicle and were taken to hospitals by ambulance. The patrol told FOX 2 that their injuries are described as moderate. One Lake St. Louis Police canine was also taken to an animal hospital for evaluation.

The patrol explained that three of the injured officers are from Lake St. Louis Police, and one is from St. Charles County Police. However, a spokesperson for St. Charles County Police told FOX 2 two officers from that department were involved and both of them have minor injuries.

The driver who caused the crash was a 31-year-old man who’s now in custody for suspicion of DWI. A 2-year-old was also in the car with the driver. He was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.