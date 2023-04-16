ST. LOUIS – Preliminary assessments from the National Weather Service (NWS) show at least four tornadoes touched down in areas south of St. Louis and across the river in Illinois on Saturday.

Three of the four tornadoes were rated EF-1, with one of the twisters scoring a 0 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities have been reported or confirmed as of Sunday afternoon.

In St. Louis County, an EF-1 tornado with 100-mile per hour winds touched down in Fenton and moved about 4.5 miles through Sunset Hills.

The tornado with the shortest path happened in Pevely. An EF-1 twister tore up Jefferson County for about 150 yards, the NWS said.

FOX 2 previously reported on an apparent tornado striking Hecker, Illinois, a village of about 500 residents, in Monroe County. Hecker is located approximately 30 miles southeast of St. Louis. According to the NWS, that tornado began in Maeystown, Illinois, and traveled approximately 19.5 miles northeast through Hecker and into St. Clair County, with winds topping 100 miles an hour.

The lone EF-0 tornado happened in Valmeyer, Illinois, carving a five-mile path of destruction in the village of more than 1,200 residents.

The National Weather Service’s tornado survey team is continuing to inspect storm damage from across the area to see if tornadoes landed elsewhere.

