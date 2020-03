FERGUSON, Mo. – A 4-year-old boy is at a local hospital after suffering a gunshot wound Sunday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson for the Ferguson Police Department, the shooting occurred inside a home in the 200 block of La Motte Lane.

The child was conscious and alert.

Several people, adults and other children, were inside the home at the time.

Police are interviewing people at the home to determine how and why the shooting happened.