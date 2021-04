ST. LOUIS – Police said a 4-year-old was taken to the hospital after shooting herself in the arm and chest in north St. Louis. They’re calling the incident an accident.

Police received a call for the shooting at 8:40 p.m. It happened in the 1100 block of North 20th Street.

Police transported the girl to the hospital in critical condition. Doctors said they are optimistic.

This is a developing story. FOX2 will provide details as they become available.