Heavy police presence at north city gas station

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police raced to a gas station in north city Wednesday evening after receiving a report of a possible shooting involving a young child.

Officers were called to a Phillips 66 gas station on E. Grand Avenue and N. 2nd Street, located in the Near North Riverfront neighborhood. They found an SUV with a busted window, a distraught woman, and an injured 4-year-old boy.

The boy was rushed to a local hospital. He was alert and crying. The specifics on the child’s injuries were not disclosed.

EMS did not indicate if the child was shot.

The boy’s mother told police she was driving along E. Grand about a quarter-mile west when she heard something that sounded like fireworks, followed by a window breaking and her son crying.

St. Louis police are continuing their investigation into the matter.

Fox 2 will have more information on this story as it becomes available.