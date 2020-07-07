4-year-old still fighting for his life after Fourth of July shooting



ST. LOUIS – A 4-year-old boy is still in critical condition Monday after being hit by a stray bullet over the weekend. Earlier today the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department had issued a press release to media outlets that the child had died. A correction was sent out Monday evening stating the error and apologizing for the confusion.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 4 in the 4200 block of Page Boulevard, located in the Vandeventer neighborhood.

The boy, identified as Michael Goodlow III, was outside when a bullet struck him in the head. He was rushed to a local hospital in a private vehicle.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the city’s homicide division directly at 314-444-5371. If you want to remain anonymous and are interested in a reward, you can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

As of Monday, St. Louis City has recorded 111 homicides. Seven people were killed and 17 others wounded in gun violence over the three-day weekend.