ST. LOUIS – St. Charles Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Wednesday morning.

According to reports, a 40-year-old man was found suffering from several gunshot wounds near the Hampton Inn and Suites, located on the 1400 block of South 5th Street, around 1:34 a.m. The victim was then taken to a nearby hospital, where he is listed to be in stable condition.

The initial investigation showed that the suspect was last seen driving away in an orange Ford Mustang with black stripes. The investigation is still active.

The St. Charles Police Department urges anyone who may have information about what happened to contact the St. Charles Detective Bureau at 636-949-3300.