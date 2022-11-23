ST. LOUIS – A local interfaith nonprofit that caters to the needs of people living with HIV/AIDS and are experiencing homelessness has opened its $40 million facility in north St. Louis.

Doorways is touted as the first facility of its kind in the U.S. It gives people a place to live and a lot of other services, like mental health care, help finding work, a food pantry, and access to a pharmacist, all in one place.

Opal M. Jones, president and CEO of DOORWAYS, says there is a desperate need for the resources.

“In our area, we know there are more than 15,000 people living with HIV,” she said.

While there is no cure for HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, Jones says early detection and regular treatment can make it untransmutable.

DOORWAYS’ three-acre campus is located on Jefferson Avenue near Gamble in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. It serves clients from Missouri and Illinois.

For more information, go to www.doorwayshousing.org.