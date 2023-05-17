ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 41-year-old man in connection with the 2022 fatal shooting of a teenager.

According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened on Sept. 30. Investigators did not say where or when, specifically, took place.

Caldwell said the victim, Corion Love, was dropped off at a hospital shortly after 2:40 a.m., with a gunshot wound to his back. The people that dropped Love off did not stay.

Love was pronounced dead at the hospital just before 8:45 a.m. He was 18.

In January 2023, police arrested Arnaud Jones for the shooting.

Jones was charged Monday with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Investigators did not identify a motive for the shooting.