42nd annual Ballwin Days event is happening this weekend

BALLWIN, Mo. – The 42nd annual Ballwin Days returned after being canceled due to COVID in 2020.

The event features live music, carnival games, rides, food, vendors, car shows, and a fireworks show Saturday night. Organizers said they made adjustments this year to help keep people safe.

“We moved the stage to a larger area so people can socially distant, we brought in good rides, but fewer rides, so people aren’t as close together and we spread out all of our vendors so people who are waiting in line don’t have to pack in so close,” Dan Aiken, Ballwin Days committee tri-chair, said.

“We’ve done as much as we can to spread everyone out and have a comfortable time this weekend.”

Those in attendance said they were glad to see the event come back.

“This has been great watching the grandkids get on the rides and getting them out, it’s a beautiful day,” Mike Larsen, who attended Ballwin Days Saturday said.

“We’ve been pretty cautious ourselves, but with it being open air it feels pretty safe, brought our masks and hand sanitizers if we feel the need to use it, but we are happy to be here,” Rebecca Geurin, an attendee at Ballwin Days said.

“We were really happy we were able to do it this year, missing a year made us realize that it presented a great time for us to change, we knew there was some things about Ballwin Days because it’s been around for a long time, we could improve on, and make better,” Aiken said.

The event runs August 20-22 with the following schedule:

Thursday, August 19 (Soft Opening)

6:30 p.m. Carnival Rides last until 9:30 p.m.For a list of rides, click here. Ticket sales end 30 minutes before closing.

Friday, Aug. 20

4 p.m. Carnival Rides last until 11 p.m.For a list of rides, click here. Ticket sales end 30 minutes before closing.

6:30 p.m. Opening CeremonyHead to the main stage to help us kick off Ballwin Days 2021!

7 p.m. FREE Concert – Johnny Holzum & Well HungariansJohnny Holzum & Well Hungarians are one of the nation’s hottest acts delivering a “high octane” sound, with over 200 unforgettable dynamic live performances each year! They have performed for well over 3,000,000 fans since 1993! Click here to visit their website. The concert ends at 11 p.m.

9:30 p.m. Fireworks display there will be a break for fireworks during the concert at 9:30 p.m. Johnny Holzum & Well Hungarians will resume after the fireworks until 11 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 21

10:30 a.m. Kids KornerThe FREE Kids Korner will be open until 5 p.m. Click here for the Kids Korner Flyer.

11 a.m. Carnival Rides last until 11 p.m.For a list of rides, click here. Ticket sales end 30 minutes before closing.

4 p.m. FREE Concert – Cole Blue SteelCole Blue Steel is a Guitarist/Singer/Songwriter/Entertainer! Well known for his guitar abilities and wide vocal range! Click here to visit Cole Blue Steel’s Facebook page. The concert ends at 6:30 p.m.

8 p.m. FREE Concert – JD ShelburneJD Shelburne is the best of both worlds. He rocks a crowd like nobody’s business and tears at your heartstrings with ballads that cut to the core of life and love. Shelburne does both more than two hundred times a year in venues ranging from packed clubs to huge festivals. Shelburne has opened for Miranda Lambert, Craig Morgan, Chris Young, Marty Stuart, Jamey Johnson, and Montgomery Gentry. Click here to visit JD Shelburne’s website. The concert ends at 11 p.m.

9:30 p.m. Fireworks display – there will be a break for fireworks during the concert at 9:30 p.m. The JD Shelburne concert will resume after the fireworks until 11 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 22

8 a.m. Ballwin Day 5K & 1-Mile RunKids and adults alike are welcome to take part in the annual Ballwin Days run, and may sign up for one or both races! More information, including the course map, can be found here. Click here to register.

10 a.m. Carnival Rides last until 6 p.m.For a list of rides, click here. Ticket sales end 30 minutes before closing.

1 p.m. FREE Concert – Brick City Shakers The concert ends at 4 p.m.

3 p.m. Car Show taking place in the parking lot of the Vlasis Park Tennis Courts until 6 p.m. Cars will need to enter the park on Park Drive off of Holloway Road anytime between 2-3 p.m. There is a $10 entry fee (proceeds will benefit the Ballwin VFW). The event is open to any car and all receive a dash plaque. There will be 17 trophies including different decades, best muscle car, best custom car, VFW Commander’s pick, and many more!