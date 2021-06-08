43,000 St. Charles County residents will receive Personal Property Notices of Assessment Change soon

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – 43,000 people in St. Charles County will be receiving Personal Property Notices of Assessment Change in the coming days.
The St. Charles County Assessor plans to mail these out by June 14 to taxpayers who “reported additional personal property or made corrections to their 2021 personal property assessments.”
This is a part of County Assessor Scott Shipman’s effort “to further involve residents and make the assessment process less burdensome.”
For more information, visit the assessor’s website at sccmo.org/Assessor or call 636-949-7420.