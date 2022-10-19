ST. LOUIS – St. Louis will be at the forefront of a $2.8 billion expansion of domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles and the nation’s electrical grid.

A multinational chemical, fertilizer, and mineral manufacturer is making a big investment in south St. Louis, spurred on by federal investment.

ICL, formerly Israel Chemicals Ltd., will build the first lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cathode plant in the United States in the Carondelet neighborhood. The company is investing more than $232 million, with an additional $197 million coming from the U.S. Department of Energy, via the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

When fully matched by corporate recipients, the total investment around the country will be more than $9 billion toward American production of EV batteries.

The 120,000-square-foot St. Louis plant will be located along the River Des Peres at Germania Avenue and Primm Street, and will have two production lines (built in two phases) under a single roof. Each production line will be capable of producing 15,000 metric tons of LFP powedered material per year. Phase I will be completed by 2024, with full both lines being fully active by 2025.

Overhead layout showing the future location of ICL’s lithium iron phosphate (LFP) manufacturing plant. (Courtesy: ICL)

ICL already has a footprint in Carondelet and elsewhere in the St. Louis area. The company operates a 10,000-square-foot alternative-protein facility that produces plant-based meat substitutes. The company also has a research hub in Webster Groves, and Creve Coeur is home to its North American headquarters.

The plant will result in more than 150 new, high-paying jobs.

ICL currently employs 12,000 people worldwide, and recorded approximately $7 billion in revenue in 2021.