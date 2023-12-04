CREVE, COEUR, Mo – A man who police say managed to steal more than $45,000 from an ATM in Creve Coeur last week is in custody Monday morning.

Police explained that Mylek Murphy Freeman used a truck to break into the ATM at Enterprise Bank and Trust on Olive Boulevard on Thursday. He allegedly left that truck on the scene and got into another car.

The getaway car was rented in Houston two weeks ago and had a GPS tracker. That led officers to Freeman in St. Louis City. While watching Freeman, police said that they saw him and another person drive the car to an alley and leave it there, then get into an Uber.

When officers pulled over the Uber, they say Freeman took off running. He was quickly caught. Left behind in the Uber was a suitcase carrying more than $12,000