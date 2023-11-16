ST. LOUIS – Thinking about quitting smoking? Well, you could start on Thursday with thousands of other Americans.

Thursday is the 47th annual ‘Great American Smokeout.’ A day to take your first steps towards quitting smoking. The initiative is held every third Thursday in November.

It initially focused on cigarettes, cigars, and pipe smoking, but now includes all forms of tobacco products and vaping. The American Cancer Society started the Great American Smokeout. The organization says smoking is still the number one cause of preventable death and illness in the world.

Resources to help you quit smoking can be found on the American Cancer Society’s website.