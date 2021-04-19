$4M Mega Millions ticket sold in rural Missouri

MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. – A Missouri Lottery player has 180 days to claim a massive, seven-figure prize after winning $4 million during Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at Murphy USA gas station on Main Avenue in Mountain Grove, which is approximately 60 miles east of Springfield, Missouri.

The winning numbers for the April 16 drawing were 17, 27, 28, 50, and 55; the Mega Ball number was 25.

The ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn to win the Mega Millions base prize of $1 million. However, because the player also played the Megaplier option, the prize was multiplied by the Megaplier number drawn – which was 4.

The winner has until Oct. 13 to claim their prize. Missouri Lottery officials recommend signing the back of the ticket and keeping it in a safe place. All Missouri Lottery offices are open—by appointment only—for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.

The estimated jackpot for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing is $257 million.