ST. LOUIS – Thursday is the fourth annual ‘Backstoppers Giving Day.’

The community group supports the families of fallen first responders. It’s a virtual fundraiser for the Backstoppers Education Fund, which pays the full education costs for all the children of the fallen police and firefighters.

Backstoppers also hosts the annual ‘Guns ‘n Hoses’ boxing event the night before Thanksgiving. You’ll see it live once again this November on FOX 2.