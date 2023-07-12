PAGEDALE, Mo. – A fourth person has been arrested and charged in connection with a murder near a MetroLink station in Pagedale.

Jaylin Johnson was shot and killed just after 1 a.m. on Friday, July 7, on St. Charles Rock Road at Engelholm Avenue. When police arrived, they found Johnson deceased at the scene, as well as numerous shell casings. Johnson was 19.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was called to assist in the investigation. On Tuesday, the Major Case Squad arrested Kenneth Hall, 29, Darnesha Thomas-Perry, 18, and a juvenile for Johnson’s killing.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged both Hall and Thomas-Perry with second-degree murder and first-degree robbery. Both are in custody at the St. Louis County Justice Center. Meanwhile, the juvenile is being held on undisclosed charges at St. Louis County Juvenile Detention.

On Wednesday, prosecutors charged Steven Marion, 32, with second-degree murder and first-degree robbery. He’s also being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center.

Investigators said Thomas-Perry, Hall, and the juvenile were initially riding westbound on a MetroLink train on July 7. Johnson was on the same train. Surveillance video from the train shows Hall and others pointing at Johnson, who was talking to two women in Hall’s group.

Hall, Johnson, and others got off of the train at the Rock Road Station in Pagedale. Investigators say that Johnson was shot and killed near the MetroLink station. Johnson’s belongings, including a cellphone and gun, were stolen. His pockets were turned inside out.