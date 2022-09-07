A new project calls for $5.4 million in upgrades to Airport Road in north St. Louis County. (Photo Courtesy: St. Louis County)

BERKELEY, Mo. – A new project calls for $5.4 million in upgrades to Airport Road in north St. Louis County.

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page, Missouri state Representative Raychel Proudie and Berkeley Mayor Babatunde Deinbo announced a multi-million dollar road improvement project Wednesday along Airport Road.

This project will remove and replace 1.7 miles of Airport Road from I-170 east to N. Florissant Road

through Berkeley and Ferguson. Around 22,000 vehicles travel that section of the county on a daily basis, which leads to the Boeing headquarters in Hazelwood.

“This has been a long time coming,” says Rep. Proudie. “It’s good for Kinloch and Ferguson and for the individuals who work at Boeing and Express Scripts. I could not be more thrilled, and I thank the Page Administration for prioritizing Airport Road.”

Airport Road will be reduced from five to three driving lanes, including one in each direction and a shared, center turn lane from Hanley Road to west of N. Florissant Road. Other improvements will include sidewalk and curb repairs, traffic signal upgrades and a bike lane on each side.

$2.1 million of the project’s funding comes from the Surface Transportation Program funds

administered by the East-West Gateway Council of Governments. St. Louis County will fund the

remaining costs. Construction on Airport Road is expected to begin in 2023.