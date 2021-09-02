$5.9M lotto ticket sold at a St. Louis County gas station

ST. LOUIS– A Missouri lottery player is $5.9 million richer after buying a lottery ticket in Rock Hill. The ticket for Wednesday night’s Lotto drawing was bought at the On the Run on Manchester Road.

The winning Lotto numbers for Sept. 1 drawing were: 2, 12, 18, 21, 29 and 32. The winner matched all six numbers.

A Missouri Lottery official is encouraging the winner to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they are ready to claim their prize.

The ticket holder may choose between two claiming options: receiving the prize in one lump-sum payment, which is approximately half of the advertised jackpot; or receiving the full amount in 25 annual payments.

Winners have exactly 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. In this case, the winner has until Feb. 28.