ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating at least five shootings since Friday evening that have left five people hurt.

The first shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m. Friday in the 5700 block of Ezra Avenue in the Walnut Park West neighborhood. The victim told police a man was trying to break into a vehicle in front of his home. The victim confronted the suspect before both ran down an alley and exchanged verbal threats.

The suspect then fired multiple shots at the victim, one which hit him in the forearm. The victim is in stable condition after treatment at a hospital.

Less than half an hour later, police responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Alfred Avenue in the Bevo neighborhood. A 25-year-old man had suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Additional circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown.

Around 10 p.m. Friday, police also responded to a shooting in the 5300 block of Bartmer Avenue in the West End neighborhood. Investigators say a 20-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his right arm. He is in stable condition after treatment at a hospital. Additional circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown.

Just before midnight, police responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Lafayette Avenue in the Peabody-Darst-Webbe neighborhood. A 53-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his left harm. He is in stable condition after treatment at a hospital. Additional circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown.

Then, around 2 a.m. Saturday, police learned of a shooting at Aldine Place and Kingshighway Boulevard in the Kingshighway West neighborhood. The victim told police that five unknown people in a black Nissan sedan fired shots, one which struck him in the lower left thigh. He is in stable condition after treatment at a hospital. Additional circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown.

If you happen to have any additional information on these incidents, contact the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

In addition to these shootings, police say an investigation is also underway after an officer fired shots at a gun-wielding teenager Friday evening during a foot chase in north St. Louis.