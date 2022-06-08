JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Five people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Missouri Route 110 Wednesday evening in Jefferson County.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Route 110 near Fischer Road. Two people were airlifted to St. Louis-area hospitals, while three others were taken by ambulance.

Photos from the De Soto Rural Fire Protection District show first responders at the scene.

It’s unclear at the moment what led up to the crash. This is a developing story that will be updated as more information comes into the FOX 2 newsroom.

Photo courtesy of the De Soto Rural Fire Protection District

Photo courtesy of the De Soto Rural Fire Protection District

Photo courtesy of the De Soto Rural Fire Protection District

Photo courtesy of the De Soto Rural Fire Protection District

Photo courtesy of the De Soto Rural Fire Protection District