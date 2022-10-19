ST. LOUIS – Missouri had five places listed on TripSavvy’s new 2022 Editors’ Choice Awards.

TripSavvy broke down their lists into 18 different categories and then broke them down further into regions. Places in Missouri made it onto the list in four different categories.

Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park in Middle Brook, Missouri made it on the Best places for Families to visit in the Midwest list. Shaw Park in Clayton also made this list.

Ha Ha Tonka State Park in Camdenton, Missouri made it on the Best places to visit for Outdoor Enthusiasts in the Midwest list.

Inn on Crescent Lake in Excelsior Springs, Missouri made it on the Best places to visit for Romance in the Midwest list.

The St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame and Museum made it on the Best places to visit for Sports Fans in the Midwest list.

The following are all 18 categories: